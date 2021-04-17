Why the two Atalanta clashes will be decisive for Pirlo’s future at Juventus

Being a Brescia native, Andrea Pirlo probably considers any contest he plays against Atalanta a personal derby.

Nonetheless, the next two encounters against La Dea will be particularly important for the young tactician, as it could turn out to be decisive for his future at Juventus – at least according to a news report from Calciomercato.

The Old Lady’s next clash against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men will take place in Bergamo on Sunday afternoon.

This match could be a very important one in the race for a spot in the Champions League group stage next season.

Juventus and Atalanta sit at 3rd and 4th respectively in the Serie A table, but Napoli and Lazio are looming just behind them.

Moreover, sealing a CL spot for next season is considered to be vital in terms of laying the strategy for the upcoming summer transfer market.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici and company have some work to do next summer, but they need to make sure that they’ll be receiving a financial boost from Europe’s biggest club competition next season.

Besides Sunday’s league clash, Pirlo will also be meeting his Bergamo rivals at the final of Coppa Italia in May.

Whilst this competition is far from being the Bianconeri’s ultimate goal of the season, but a triumph would ensure that Pirlo won’t finish his first managerial campaign empty handed – not counting the Italian super cup.

Will the manager be able to pass the two stern tests?