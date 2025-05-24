Juventus are preparing for one of the most important matches of their season, as they look to secure a place in next term’s Champions League. To do so, they must beat Venezia in what could prove to be a far more complicated fixture than it might appear on paper.

High Stakes for Both Juventus and Venezia

The Bianconeri currently sit fourth in the Serie A standings and need just one more win to cement their position in the top four. On the surface, the task seems straightforward. However, Venezia also have everything to play for. The club are fighting to avoid relegation, and they too require victory, while relying on results elsewhere to go their way in order to preserve their top-flight status.

This situation sets up a tense and unpredictable encounter. Juventus have struggled with inconsistency throughout the campaign, frequently dropping points in matches they were expected to win. This inconsistency has been a source of frustration for supporters and has placed additional pressure on the squad heading into this decisive fixture.

Although the team’s form has shown signs of improvement under the stewardship of Igor Tudor, Juventus cannot afford any complacency. Venezia is unlikely to roll over easily, especially with their own survival at stake.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Yildiz Future Hinges on Champions League Qualification

Adding further significance to the match is the future of Kenan Yildiz. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus may be forced to sell the young forward should they fail to qualify for the Champions League. The report indicates that Yildiz is considered the club’s most valuable asset, and missing out on elite European competition could compel the Bianconeri to cash in on him.

Such a move would represent a considerable blow, as Yildiz has emerged as a key figure for the club. However, the financial implications of failing to reach the Champions League may leave Juventus with little choice.

With so much riding on this final fixture, Juventus must deliver a composed and focused performance. Qualification is within reach, and the opportunity to avoid sacrificing one of their brightest talents should be motivation enough to secure all three points.