One of the managers Juventus has supported the most in recent seasons is Thiago Motta. The club was confident in his ability to lead them forward and provided him with all the players he requested to improve the team. This strong backing signalled that the club was committed to starting afresh under Motta’s guidance.

However, despite receiving significant support from the club, Motta struggled to deliver the desired results. Even with the signings he wanted, the team failed to perform well, and the new players did not adapt as expected. Motta’s tactics, which were intended to bring a new style to Juventus, proved difficult to implement on the pitch. This inability to quickly integrate his ideas into the team’s play led to a loss of form and ultimately cost the club several key points.

By the time Motta was sacked, Juventus were on the brink of missing out on next season’s Champions League, so what led to Motta’s struggle at Juventus?

One of the primary reasons Motta could not extract the best from his players was his lack of flexibility. As a manager, it is crucial to adapt systems to the strengths of the available players, yet Motta insisted on implementing a style of play that did not always suit his squad. His refusal to adjust to the limitations and qualities of his players meant that the team needed more time to make necessary adjustments. However, Juventus is a club where results matter immediately, and Motta’s insistence on his methods ultimately resulted in poor performances.

In his next managerial role, it is expected that Motta will learn from his time at Juventus. A more flexible approach will be essential to avoid repeating the mistakes he made, and with time, he could become a more adaptable and effective manager.