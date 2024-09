The Brazilian midfielder was in excellent form in the Premier League before making his move to the Allianz Stadium, and with Arsenal and Manchester City previously showing interest in him, his signing was seen as a major coup for Juve.

Given his reputation and being one of the first arrivals under Thiago Motta, Juventus expected Luiz to become an instant starter. However, after three league games, he has primarily been used as a substitute.

Thiago Motta has made it clear that only players who consistently work hard and prove themselves during training will earn game time.

According to Il Bianconero, Luiz has not yet been a starter because his physical and tactical conditioning is not at its peak. He is currently undergoing a personalized training program to improve these areas.

Once he is fully ready, Luiz is expected to earn more minutes and eventually start matches for Juventus.