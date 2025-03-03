After bouncing from one arm to another at the start of the season, the Juventus captain’s armband has finally settled on Manuel Locatelli.

In the early weeks of the campaign, Thiago Motta claimed the ballot is open for everyone, revealing that whoever proves his worth in training would be granted the honour on the day. So with the original captain Danilo cast aside, the likes of Federico Gatti, Andrea Cambiaso and Weston McKennie all took turns in leading their teammates to the pitch.

But with Danilo gone in January, the club needed to appoint a new first skipper, and the choice fell on Locatelli who had been donning the armband more than any other player in recent months. Motta himself confirmed his choice on several occasions already.

So what were the reasons that prompted this decision?

According to Tuttosport, the manager has always appreciated the attitude of the former Sassuolo man who always made himself available for the team. Even when asked to play in an unconventional role at the heart of the backline, the Italian stepped up and gave his absolute best to defend the club’s colors.

‘Attitude’ is indeed the key word, as Motta had berated his players for their wrong approach in his infamous outburst following the Coppa Italia elimination at the hand of Empoli last week.

So while the manager was displeased with several players who showed a lack of effort on the pitch, Locatelli has always been an exemplary professional in the manager’s book.

The Italian international was also a favourite at Max Allegri’s court in previous years, and shares a great relationship with his former captain Danilo as illustrated by his emotional farewell message. However, the midfielder’s old allegiances didn’t stop Motta from appointing him captain, which is a testament to the player’s loyalty to the Juventus cause above every other aspect.