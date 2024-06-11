Thiago Motta is expected to be named the Juventus manager in the next few hours, and fans are eagerly awaiting the confirmation.

Juve has already reached a total agreement with the former midfielder, who left his role as the Bologna coach, to accept their offer.

Juve is confident he will do well, and the club wants to sign players who will be useful to him at the Allianz Stadium.

One player Motta wants to work with is Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, and a report on Tuttojuve has revealed why he wants the Brazilian.

Luiz has been in fantastic form for Villa over the last few seasons, and he is also an important transfer target for Arsenal.

The Gunners will compete with Juventus for his signature, and the report claims Motta already has a role for him in his preferred systems.

The report claims he wants to field Luiz as either a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder in his 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-1-2 systems at the Allianz Stadium.

Luiz can also play as a box-to-box midfielder, which will make him one of the key players in Motta’s set-up.

Juve FC Says

Motta knows what he wants from his team, and if he believes Luiz can deliver that for them, then we must do our best to sign the Brazilian.