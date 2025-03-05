Juventus has signed several new players in the last two transfer windows due to Thiago Motta’s influence as their manager.

The Bianconeri already had a strong squad before Motta’s arrival, but his tactical approach differs from that of his predecessors, necessitating players who can help him implement his vision effectively. To support him, the club has invested in some of the best talents available on the market, and further reinforcements are expected in the summer.

Juventus has been monitoring several players ahead of the next transfer window, with Diego Coppola emerging as one of their key targets. The Verona defender is regarded as one of the finest young centre-backs in Serie A, and the Bianconeri have been following his progress for some time.

(Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Despite already strengthening their defence in recent windows, a report from TuttoJuve states that Motta is an admirer of the 21-year-old and would like to work with him. According to the report, if Motta remains in charge next season, there is a strong possibility that Juventus will push to add Coppola to their squad.

Motta’s primary interest in Coppola stems from the defender’s youth and potential for development. Juventus are keen on signing players who can grow within the team, and Coppola fits that profile perfectly.

With Verona known as a club that frequently sells its top talents, Juventus should not encounter significant obstacles in securing his signature ahead of next season. If the deal goes through, Coppola could be another promising addition to a squad being built around Motta’s long-term vision.