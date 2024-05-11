Federico Gatti is one player who has enjoyed the support of Max Allegri for much of his time at Juventus.

He joined the Bianconeri from Serie B club Frosinone in a surprising move after Juventus hijacked his transfer to Torino.

Gatti has looked comfortable at Juventus, and Allegri has consistently shown trust in the Azzurri star.

However, if the manager leaves, things could change, and Gatti’s position within Juventus’s project could be at risk.

Reports have tipped Thiago Motta to become the next Juventus manager, and there are doubts that Gatti will earn his trust.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the defender’s future is far from secure, and Juventus will listen to offers for his signature.

If no offers come in, he could stay; however, if Motta becomes their next manager, there will be more effort to sell him.

This is because the current Bologna coach may not appreciate Gatti’s qualities as a defender.

Juve FC Says

Gatti is an important player for us, but he is not a player every fan will say is good enough for our team.

He is nowhere near world-class and he probably will do better at a smaller club.

Gatti should focus on performing well in the remaining games of the season because that will help him to earn a good move in the summer.