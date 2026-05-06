Juventus are reportedly keen to bring Tijjani Reijnders back to Serie A, as the midfielder is said to be struggling for regular game time at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Before his move to the Premier League, Reijnders was regarded as one of the standout midfielders in Serie A during his spell with AC Milan. Juventus had monitored him closely at the time, but City ultimately secured his signature with a significant transfer fee that Milan was unable to refuse.

Early Impact Followed by Reduced Minutes

The Dutch midfielder initially made a strong impression following his arrival in England, producing a series of encouraging performances and establishing himself as a valuable addition to City’s squad. His technical ability and composure in midfield quickly became apparent during the opening stages of his spell.

However, increased competition for places has since limited his involvement. As a result, his opportunities have become less frequent, leading to speculation over his long-term role at the club.

Juventus Eye Midfield Reinforcement

Juventus are now monitoring the situation closely, with Luciano Spalletti reportedly a strong advocate for a potential move. The club are seeking to strengthen their midfield options, particularly with a player capable of controlling tempo and linking phases of play effectively.

As reported by Tuttojuve, Reijnders is viewed as a midfielder who can manage the rhythm of matches, contribute to building up play, and provide balance between defensive and attacking responsibilities.

That profile is considered missing within the current Juventus squad, making him an attractive target as they plan for future improvements.

If City’s squad depth continues to restrict his playing time, Juventus could attempt to position itself for a move. For now, however, his situation in England will likely determine whether a return to Italy becomes realistic.