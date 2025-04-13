Kenan Yıldız is emerging as one of Juventus’ brightest young prospects, and the club remains eager to see him develop into a long-term success at the Allianz Stadium.

The highly rated attacker joined the Bianconeri from Bayern Munich’s youth setup, and he has progressed rapidly through the ranks since his arrival. His technical ability, flair, and attacking instinct have already earned him considerable recognition, and Juventus appear committed to nurturing his talent in the right environment.

However, Yıldız’s journey to prominence has not been without its challenges. Under the stewardship of the club’s previous managers, he appeared to suffer from something of an identity crisis. Both Max Allegri and Thiago Motta acknowledged his potential and viewed him as a gifted player, but neither was able to consistently extract the best from the Turkish international. Their approaches, perhaps cautious or overly structured, did not allow Yıldız the freedom to express himself fully on the pitch.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The arrival of Igor Tudor as head coach appears to have marked a turning point in Yıldız’s development. Unlike his predecessors, Tudor has demonstrated a clear understanding of how to harness the youngster’s raw talent. Rather than confining him to a rigid position or predefined tactical role, Tudor has granted Yıldız greater creative licence in matches, a bold but seemingly effective move.

For a player of Yıldız’s calibre and style, restricting him to a single position at this early stage of his career could stifle his growth. With his versatility and instinctive attacking play, a more fluid role allows him to explore different areas of the pitch and identify where he is most effective. Tudor’s willingness to take this risk has already been repaid with a series of promising performances.

This approach not only benefits the player but also enhances Juventus’ attacking options. By allowing Yıldız the space to flourish, the club could be unlocking the potential of a future star. If he continues on this trajectory, Yıldız may well become a central figure in the team for years to come, a testament to both his ability and Tudor’s forward-thinking management.