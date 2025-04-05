Igor Tudor has been appointed as the latest Juventus manager and has been handed the responsibility of reviving their season. The club remains focused on finishing inside the top four, and the management believed that goal was no longer achievable under Thiago Motta, which ultimately led to his dismissal.

Motta may feel he deserved more time to implement his ideas, but football at the elite level is a results-driven business. With Juventus at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification, the decision was made to make a change in the dugout. Tudor now steps into a pressurised environment, inheriting a side that is visibly low on confidence and struggling to find consistency.

Despite the challenges, this presents a significant opportunity for Tudor. He has a chance to stabilise the team, guide them to a top-four finish, and restore some pride to what has been a frustrating campaign. Success in the remaining matches would not only benefit the club but could also serve as a platform for his own managerial career.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Should he perform well, there is a realistic possibility that he could be offered the role on a permanent basis. This incentive alone is enough to motivate any coach, but for Tudor, the potential rewards go beyond just an extended stay in Turin. Even if Juventus decide to appoint a new manager in the summer regardless of his results, a strong finish under his leadership could capture the attention of other top European clubs.

This scenario puts Tudor in a win-win position—if he achieves the club’s immediate goals, he strengthens his case to continue at Juventus. If not retained, his performance could still earn him a move to another high-profile role elsewhere. Therefore, the importance of this brief tenure cannot be overstated. It is both a challenge and a major opportunity for a coach eager to prove his credentials at the highest level.