Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s Champions League contest against Bodo/Glimt.

The Serbian was in the starting lineup in each of Luciano Spalletti’s first four games in charge against Cremonese, Sporting Club, Torino and Fiorentina.

However, the 25-year-old ceded his place up front to Lois Openda, who scored the Bianconeri’s equaliser in Norway. The Belgian was replaced in the final 25 minutes by Jonathan David, who netted the last-minute winner.

Nevertheless, the fans were left to wonder why Vlahovic didn’t take part in the action.

Dusan Vlahovic didn’t participate against Bodo/Glimt

According to Tuttosport, the former Fiorentina star had picked up a slight muscle strain during the pre-match warm-up.

Spalletti was already planning to give him some rest and drop him from the starting XI. Therefore, the manager and his staff opted for a cautious approach, keeping the striker in the dugout for the duration of the match.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The Norwegian snows also delayed Juve’s return flight to Italy. Therefore, the team only landed in Turin on Wednesday evening, thus preventing Vlahovic from undergoing the necessary medical check-ups.

However, the Turin-based newspaper expects him to show up at the J|Medical Centre on Thursday. The clinical tests should shed some light on the player’s condition, determining the extent of the injury.

Vlahovic to skip Juvenus vs Cagliari?

In any case, Juventus could decide to drop the centre-forward for Saturday’s Serie A contest against Cagliari.

It should also be noted that the Serbian had also suffered muscle fatigue during the latest international break, particularly in the aftermath of his national team’s World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley.

Vlahovic’s absence would give additional space to Openda and David, who will both be eager to build on their midweek goals.