Dusan Vlahovic has not yet agreed to extend his current contract with Juventus, and his existing deal, worth 12 million euros per season, is set to run out in 2026. This has led to growing concerns within the club, as both Vlahovic and Juventus have been in negotiations for an extension for some time, but progress has been minimal.

The Serbian striker’s future at the club now seems uncertain, as talks continue without a clear resolution. Juventus are understandably keen to secure Vlahovic to a new contract to avoid losing the former Fiorentina player on a free transfer in 2026. However, despite these efforts, the situation remains stagnant, and there is increasing speculation that Vlahovic could leave the club rather than agree to a new deal, especially if it involves a reduction in his salary.

This situation has left Juventus in a somewhat precarious position. Vlahovic has been the club’s primary striker this season, with Arkadiusz Milik still recovering from a long-term injury sustained in the summer, which has further highlighted the importance of the Serbian in the team. However, with the uncertainty surrounding Vlahovic’s future, Juventus may be forced to step up their search for a new forward in the January transfer window. The club may even look to sell Vlahovic if they cannot reach an agreement over a new contract.

A report from Calciomercato suggests that Juventus may decide to part ways with Vlahovic for two main reasons. The first reason is related to his economic expectations, which have become a significant issue for the club. His demands may be seen as too high, especially considering Juventus’ financial situation. Secondly, the club does not believe that Vlahovic fits into their manager’s tactical system, which could make selling him and finding a replacement a more sensible option.

While it is true that Vlahovic has the potential to be a key player for Juventus in the future, the club must make decisions that are ultimately in the best interests of their long-term goals and financial stability. As a result, although the Serbian striker remains a crucial player in their squad, it seems increasingly likely that his time at Juventus could be coming to an end.