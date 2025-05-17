Juventus and Weston McKennie have reached an agreement over a contract extension, with all terms reportedly settled between both parties. The deal, however, remains unsigned as the club awaits final approval from its board before proceeding.

McKennie’s Remarkable Journey at Juventus

The American midfielder’s journey at Juventus has been far from straightforward. Despite being placed on the transfer list multiple times, McKennie has shown resilience and determination to remain at the club. His current position is a remarkable turnaround, especially considering the uncertainty he faced just a year ago.

At one point, McKennie was banished from first-team training under Thiago Motta, casting serious doubt over his future in Turin. Rather than giving up, he worked his way back into the squad and became a consistent performer. His efforts have not gone unnoticed, and both Motta and Igor Tudor have relied on him regularly throughout this campaign.

McKennie’s desire to stay has now led Juventus to abandon previous plans to move him on. His performances have contributed positively to the team’s efforts, and he has become a valuable asset in the midfield. As a result, the club has agreed to extend his stay, signalling a significant show of faith in his abilities and commitment.

Contract Signing on Hold Pending Board Approval

According to Tuttomercatoweb, a complete agreement has been reached between McKennie and Juventus regarding salary and commissions. The only remaining step is the official signing of the contract. However, this has been temporarily blocked due to the lack of formal approval from the club’s board.

With Juventus prioritising qualification for the UEFA Champions League, the delay may be linked to the club’s broader strategic planning. Once their position in the competition is confirmed, it is expected that the board will revisit and finalise McKennie’s extension.

Given his current form and strong desire to remain in Turin, there is growing confidence that the deal will be concluded. McKennie’s loyalty and fighting spirit have earned him renewed appreciation at Juventus, and extending his contract appears to be only a matter of time.