Wojciech Szczęsny is set to leave Juventus and move to Saudi Arabia as the Bianconeri prepare to start afresh with a new number one.

The club has been pleased with the Pole’s performances, but they have also secured an agreement to sign Monza’s Michele di Gregorio and install him as their first-choice goalkeeper.

The club is convinced that di Gregorio will be a valuable addition to their squad and is expected to assume the goalkeeper position from next season.

This means Wojciech Szczęsny will be relegated to the bench, but fortunately, he is now being courted by Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, who have offered him a salary that he cannot refuse.

Juve is pleased with this development, even though they desire more money in transfer fees.

The biggest advantage for Juve in this deal is that they will save on his substantial wages, but the club is still seeking more money.

Il Bianconero reports that the deal has not been finalised yet because Juve is holding out for more than the 4 million euros that Al Nassr has offered them so far.

However, the move is still expected to be completed at the conclusion of Euro 2024.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczęsny has served us well, and we are grateful, but Al Nassr’s offer is a good deal for both parties.