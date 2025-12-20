Wojciech Szczęsny stunned supporters across the football world over the last two summers when he announced his retirement from professional football following the arrival of Michele di Gregorio. Juventus had signed their current number one with the expectation that he would start and learn from Szczęsny before the Pole departed when his contract expired in 2025. The decision to retire came as a shock to the club, which had not anticipated such an outcome.

An Unexpected Departure from Juventus

Juventus could have chosen to sell Szczęsny to another club and generate revenue, but that scenario never materialised. Instead, he stepped away from the game entirely, opting to become a spectator and spend more time with his family. The move surprised many, particularly given his continued status as an experienced and dependable goalkeeper.

Events took an unexpected turn when Barcelona made contact after losing Marc-André ter Stegen to a long-term injury. Faced with a sudden opportunity, Szczęsny decided to reverse his retirement and join the Spanish club. The arrangement meant that during his first season back in football, he did not earn a salary for himself, with his wages instead going to Juventus. This unusual situation only added to the sense of surprise surrounding his return.

Motivation and a Dream Opportunity

Further details have since emerged explaining why Szczęsny initially chose to walk away from the sport. According to Tuttojuve, at the end of the 2023 or 2024 season, he told Robert Lewandowski that he was retiring because he no longer had the motivation to continue playing. He also made it clear that there was only one scenario in which he would consider delaying that decision.

He explained that he would only postpone retirement if Barcelona wanted to sign him. When the Catalan club eventually made contact, he did not hesitate to accept their offer, as joining them had long been a personal ambition. The revelation has provided greater clarity around what appeared to be a sudden change of heart, showing that the door to football was never entirely closed for Szczęsny if the right opportunity emerged.