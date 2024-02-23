Kenan Yildiz has proven to be a transformative player for Juventus in recent months after transitioning from the Next Gen team. Juventus has expressed considerable satisfaction with the youngster’s performance since his arrival as a U19 player last season. Signed from Bayern Munich, Yildiz was recognized as a top talent, but his rapid career progression has surpassed initial expectations.

The attacker quickly outshone the U19 level within months of joining the team and similarly excelled in the Next Gen side. Each time Max Allegri observed his performances for the Juve B team, Yildiz consistently demonstrated a level of skill exceeding that tier, prompting the manager to promote him to the senior side.

Since his promotion, the teenager has not only represented the Turkiye senior national team but has also showcased continuous improvement with each appearance. Juventus, operating with a 3-5-2 formation allowing for just two attackers, has seen Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic as the primary choices for that role, with Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik serving as backup options.

Yildiz, however, made an immediate impact when breaking into the senior team, catching the eye with his movement during cameo appearances and earning a starting role for the Bianconeri. He has become a pivotal part of the first-team squad, solidifying his position. Teams like Liverpool have already expressed interest in the 18-year-old, and it is anticipated that many more clubs will declare their interest in the coming years.

The teenager is living up to the hype, for now at least and represents the best in class from the Next Gen side and that is all that can be asked of him at this stage.

Despite his success, concerns have arisen about potential burnout due to the rapid ascent of the teenager. Juventus, looking to strengthen the squad with experienced stars in the upcoming summer transfer window, is mindful of Yildiz’s struggle to maintain the same level of influence in recent games.

This is not indicative of a decline in his talent, but rather a recognition of the need to manage the spotlight on him effectively. There are two potential strategies for Juventus: either temporarily pulling Yildiz away from the first team or considering a loan move for the upcoming season.

Drawing parallels with the success of players like Matias Soule, Kaio Jorge, and Enzo Barrenechea, who have thrived under less pressure at Frosinone, a loan move to a smaller Serie A club could provide Yildiz with the opportunity to develop in a lower-pressure environment, away from the intense scrutiny of a top-tier club.

In conclusion, while Yildiz is currently experiencing challenges, this is viewed as a natural part of the developmental process. Considering a strategic approach to manage his growth, either through temporary withdrawal or a loan move, could ensure that he returns to Juventus in 2025 as a more well-rounded player, equipped to handle the pressures of playing for a top club.