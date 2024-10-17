A report in the Italian press explains why Stade Rennais bomber Arnaud Kalimuendo might just be the perfect profile for Juventus to pursue in January.

The Bianconeri signed nine players in what was a major summer overhaul that cost around 200 million euros. But while Cristiano Giuntoli and company were eager to bolster the midfield and wing departments above all, they failed to address the striker’s role. The Old Lady parted ways with Moise Kean who’s finding a new lease on life at Fiorentina, but didn’t sign a replacement.

And with Arkadiusz Milik struggling with a knee problem since June, Dusan Vlahovic has been forced to work overtime. The Serbian is the only genuine striker available at Thiago Motta’s court at the moment, so he has thus far started in all of the club’s nine competitive fixtures thus far this season.

Therefore, most sources are expecting Juventus to try to sign a new centre-forward in January to ease some of the pressure off Vlahovic’s shoulders. And according to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Kalimuendo could be the ideal candidate for the role.

As the Roman newspaper explains, the Frenchman is already all too familiar with Motta’s playing style. After all, it was the Italo-Brazilian manager who gave him his debut in the UEFA Youth League at the age of 16 while he was at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain’s U19 squad.

After rising through the ranks of the French champions, Kalimuendo left the nest and joined Rennes in the summer of 2022 for 20 million euros. He is currently tied to the club with a deal valid until June 2027. However, the source claims Juventus could attempt to sign him this winter on an initial loan deal.

This season, the France U21 starlet has thus far scored three goals in his six Ligue 1 appearances.