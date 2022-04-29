Wife of Juventus defender reveals his plan for the future

Leonardo Bonucci looks set to follow in the footsteps of Andrea Pirlo in becoming a football manager when he retires from playing, his wife has revealed.

The defender has been one of the finest in his position in club and international football over the years.

He would 35 in two days, and he is certainly closer to his retirement than ever.

Some players have already stopped playing the game at his age, so the Azzurri star is probably plotting the next stage of his career, and it would be a familiar route.

His wife, Martina Maccari, has now hinted he would become a coach at the end of his playing career.

She said to Tutto Sport, as quoted by Football Italia: “I have no doubts that he will remain in the world of football. It’s his life. He loves the pitch and he wants to become a coach.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been a good player, and he will likely make a good coach. Although having a very successful playing career doesn’t guarantee success in management, the defender has learned from some of the best coaches.

The lessons from these managers and his own personal leadership qualities should help him build a successful career.