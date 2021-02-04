Will a domino effect bring Madrid star to Juventus?

Although the January transfer market has shut its doors on Monday, the big European clubs have already began their scheming for the summer.

David Alaba could be finally set to end his long stint at Bayern Munich, as he is yet to sign a new contract with the Bavarians.

The Austrian’s deal expires by the end of the current campaign, and therefore he has already been tagged as one of the hottest free agents on the market.

Juventus are considered to be keen admirers for the versatile defender, however, news reports continue to link him with a move for another European giant.

According to famous Spanish newspaper Marca (via Calciomercato.com), the 28-year-old has an agreement in place with Real Madrid, as he’ll be looking to join La Liga champions by the end of the season.

Although this news could be considered as a blow for the Bianconeri, it could in return boost their chances of landing another of their reported transfer targets.

A report from Chiringuito (via Calciomercato.com) claims that Los Blancos have decided to get rid of their long-time serving left back, Marcelo.

The Brazilian has been an integral part of the club since his arrival in 2007, but Zinedine Zidane no longer considers him to be an untouchable player, as the club is looking to rejuvenate the squad.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Turin ever since the arrival of his former teammate and friend Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

The Old Lady has reportedly been trying to add another left back to the squad, but it remains to be seen whether Andrea Pirlo will be interested in bringing in another veteran, or continue to work on the development of younger players like Gianluca Frabotta.