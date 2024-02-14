Arthur Melo’s outstanding performances on loan at Fiorentina this season have reignited speculation about his future.

The midfielder departed Juventus on loan to Fiorentina in the summer after extending his contract at the Allianz Stadium. Struggling to find his place in Turin since Max Allegri’s return in 2021, Arthur spent the previous season on loan at Liverpool.

His time with La Viola has proven more successful, and there exists a clause that would allow Fiorentina to secure his services permanently. However, the financial aspect poses a significant challenge, as his current salary is deemed too substantial for them to manage, making a permanent move to Florence appear unlikely.

Arthur maintains that he has not made a definitive decision about his future, leaving the option of staying in Florence open. However, a report on Calciomercato suggests that he is aware of the potential managerial changes at the Allianz Stadium. Consequently, the midfielder wants assurance about the stance of the next Juventus manager before making a final decision on his future.

Juve FC Says

Arthur could outlast Allegri at Juve, and he knows it, so we expect to see him get a new chance to impress if the gaffer leaves.

This is why it is smart that he is keeping his options open and not rushing to make a decision on his future.