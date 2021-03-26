Will a new striker reduce Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals for Juventus?

For Cristiano Ronaldo, it is all about scoring goals and that is how his success has been measured since he made his breakthrough nearly two decades ago.

The Portuguese attacker has been one of the world’s most reliable sources of goals for club and country.

The Portuguese attacker has been one of the world's most reliable sources of goals for club and country, and the 36-year-old continues to deliver quality performances, but all good things must come to an end at some point and Ronaldo being the main focal point is one scenario that will inevitably end.

He moved to Juventus in the summer of 2018 because the Bianconeri were convinced that he still had the goals to fire them to a Champions League trophy.

That hasn’t happened so far and they haven’t even reached the semifinal since he has been at the club.

Juve signed Alvaro Morata to provide support for him at the start of this season and the Spaniard has been contributing well.

Morata has 11 assists and 16 goals from 34 matches and has provided some for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has 30 goals in 34 competitive games, but he has just 4 assists in those matches.

His numbers suggest that he is one player that only cares about scoring and doesn’t mind if no one else gets a goal.

This is an outstanding characteristic of strikers and that selfish streak is one reason they keep scoring.

But we expect Juventus to land a new attacker when the transfer window reopens. One reason for that is because they want to avoid relying on Morata as their only number nine.

The Spaniard has been invaluable to the team and his willingness to provide goals for others is one reason why his on-field relationship with Ronaldo is thriving.

But it is not every striker who can guarantee this and signing another attacker in the next transfer window, might become a problem for Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid man thrives on being played in and he has to be the focal point of the attack.

If Juve brings in a new man, that striker will want that for himself so he can repay the club with goals.

What if a new striker becomes more selfish than Morata has been?

It is very possible that Ronaldo’s goals will reduce, even though they will not completely dry up.

He has the reputation of creating something out of nothing, but that hasn’t been the case in recent games.

He fired a blank against Benevento and that was after doing the same thing over two legs against FC Porto in the Champions League.

I remain a fan of Ronaldo and I think he can still deliver trophies to Juventus before he leaves.

However, I think signing a new striker might take some shine off him, especially if the Bianconeri signs a top one like Sergio Aguero or Mauro Icardi.

It is a question to be asked, will a new striker reduce Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals for Juventus?