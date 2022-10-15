Will a training retreat help Juventus? Claudio Onofri discusses his experience at Genoa

Juventus is on a training retreat this week until after their match against Torino today.

The Bianconeri must win that game after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa.

They have made a bad start to this term, and they need to make things right sooner than later if they want to stay in the title race.

The game against Torino offers them a good chance to get back to form, but the training retreat might not work on the issues at the club now.

Speaking about his own retreat experience as a Genoa player Claudio Onofri said via Tuttojuve:

“In my time at Genoa, we had a three-month retreat in a row but then we relegated. The withdrawal can only make it clear that you are attached to your work and that you want to get out of problems. In practice it has a relative impact, at times it can also be counterproductive.”

Juve FC Says

When a club is in crisis, they will try many solutions, which is what is happening to Juventus now.

The Bianconeri will hope it works in their favour, but for now we just need to focus on what is required to beat Il Toro.

A win against them will hand us a huge morale booster.