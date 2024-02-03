Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a transfer target for Inter Milan, a development that may not be welcomed by Juventus.

The midfielder entered into a one-year contract at the Allianz Stadium during the summer, a decision that positions him favourably for negotiating an improved deal at the contract’s conclusion.

Having displayed optimal form since the last campaign, Rabiot has become a key figure for the Bianconeri, prompting the club’s desire to retain him. Juventus is reportedly contemplating extending a new contract to ensure he remains in their squad.

Despite Juventus’ intent to secure his continued allegiance, Rabiot has displayed a reluctance to commit to a new contract, expressing a preference to delay negotiations until the end of the season.

While Juventus finds itself in a less-than-ideal position, it remains uncertain whether Rabiot would consider a move to Inter Milan. Reports from Calciomercato suggest that Rabiot may indeed entertain the prospect of departing the Allianz Stadium in the summer. However, it is emphasised that he is inclined to explore a new competition outside Serie A. Although Rabiot has an appreciation for life in Italy, the prospect of playing for another Italian club, if he leaves Juventus, may not align with his preferences.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a key player for us in this campaign, and we can understand why Inter Milan will want to sign him.

However, the Frenchman will not want to ruin his Juve reputation by joining them.