allegri
Club News

Will Allegri be fired like Pirlo for the same results?

March 18, 2022 - 9:00 pm

Max Allegri has not met the expectation the fans had when he returned to the club.

Following two failed seasons, we longed for a saviour and it can hardly get better than Allegri who won five straight league titles for us during his first spell as manager and also led us to two Champions League finals.

The former Milan boss has found life tougher on his return to the club, and his team is performing badly.

Andrea Pirlo won the Super Cup, Italian Cup and finished inside the top four last season.

Some considered that a failure and the club subsequently replaced him at the end of the campaign.

Tuttosport reports Allegri is now heading towards finishing this season as “poor” or even poorer than Pirlo did.

Will he suffer the same fate as the former midfielder did, or will Juve keep him on because of his previous success?

Juve FC Says

A manager is as good as his last result, and Allegri should leave if he doesn’t do better than the last Juve boss.

But it would not be so much of a surprise if the club keeps him because they might not want to keep firing and hiring new managers for the group.

He might be given another campaign to elevate the club’s level, and it would be interesting to see how that will turn out.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

rabiot

These four Juventus stars could leave the club this summer

March 18, 2022
Kaiky Fernandes

Juventus is monitoring a number of quality players in South America

March 18, 2022
champions league

A new report reveals how much Juventus earned from the Champions League this season

March 18, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.