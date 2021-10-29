Will Allegri deserve the sack if he fails in this first campaign just like Sarri and Pirlo?

Juventus has recently fired managers after a single season at the helm of the club.

Perhaps the most surprising is the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, who had won The Scudetto and reached the final of the Coppa Italia before getting fired.

He fell short in Europe and the Super Cup, but that was by no means a bad first season for any manager. However, Juve’s executives thought otherwise.

The Bianconeri replaced him with Andrea Pirlo and said the ex-midfielder was in the role for the long-term, suggesting they would trust him to rebuild the club.

But Pirlo was gone after a single campaign and we’re back in the hands of the club’s most successful manager in the last 10 years, Massimiliano Allegri.

If the returning boss thought the first campaign of his second stint would be a walk in the park, he should know better now.

Juve’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo in the last round of league matches leaves the team 13 points adrift of the top of the Serie A standings with a goal difference of just 1.

Only 10 league matches have been played so far, but this is a sign that Juve isn’t ready to compete for this Scudetto.

The Bianconeri could turn things around in the second half of the season, but winning the title doesn’t depend on that alone.

If the likes of Napoli and AC Milan, who remain unbeaten, maintain their current form for the rest of the season, either of them could win the championship.

The Bianconeri would then settle for a spot inside the top four at least, and we aren't favourites to win the Champions League either.

Finishing this campaign trophyless or winning just the Coppa Italia and Super Cup would certainly not make it better than last season.

How would Allegri be judged?

Because of his previous history at the club, it is easy to overlook how Juve is struggling under the 54-year-old now.

Most pundits and football analysts would claim he knows how to turn things around. Would they have the guts to say he isn’t good enough for the Bianconeri if this season ends poorly?

Would the club’s executive pull the trigger on him for the second time in three seasons or give him another campaign?

Juventus is the biggest club in Italy and has some of the best players in Europe.

We should win titles all the time, and if that doesn’t happen, the manager in charge shouldn’t be in the job.

We showed that with the ruthless sackings of Sarri and Pirlo, Allegri should face the same fate if he cannot deliver a better campaign.