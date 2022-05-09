Will Allegri get sacked if Juventus lose the Coppa Italia final?

Max Allegri’s return to Juventus hasn’t gone to plan so far, with the club possibly finishing inside the top four as their only achievement.

They have been out of the league title race for a long time, and their European adventure also ended at the Round-of-16 stage.

When Allegri returned to the club, fans expected the team to do better than it did in the last campaign under Andrea Pirlo.

That hasn’t been the case so far, and it means they are underachieving. When that happens, the manager usually loses his job.

Some fans have even started calling for Allegri to be sacked, but a report on Football Italia claims he would be Juve’s manager next season.

This would be the case even if he doesn’t win the Coppa Italia at the end of this campaign.

The report claims Juve’s target for the season was finishing in the Champions League places.

They have achieved that and winning the Italian Cup will only be a nice bonus.

Juve FC Says

We have had three managers in the last three seasons, and it makes little sense for us to continue in that fashion.

Allegri should get this team to win trophies in the next campaign if the club backs him with good players in the summer.