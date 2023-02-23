Will Allegri survive the sack if Juventus lose to Nantes?

With the match against Nantes fast approaching, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is getting a lot of heat due to inconsistent results and some of his tactical errors on the field of play.

The Daily Mail has done a piece on the Juve gaffer and reckons that despite winning his last three league games the team’s tactical and technical problems are still evident and have not yet been corrected by the coach.

Allegri has been given a lot of stick for his pragmatic approach using his favoured 5-4-1 formation and it is arguable if that is a formation preferred by his players.

Juventus has many creative players including the likes of Angel Di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic but for some reason, Allegri seems to be holding them back claims the Mail.

If the team keeps on winning then Allegri’s job is probably safe, however, if they were to be dumped out of the Europa League this evening then the combination of failure and tedious football could see him lose his job.

The game tonight against Nantes is really a must-win for the manager and he is probably closer to being fired than at any other time in his second stint as Juve manager.

Going to be a very stressful night for all involved.