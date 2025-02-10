Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso has been hampered by an ankle injury that ruled him out of action in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old sprained his ankle in December but managed to make a swift recovery partially thanks to injections, but the issue reappeared in January. The Italian wasn’t feeling comfortable on the pitch, and eventually succumbed to the pain after 45 minutes against Napoli.

The player has been out of action ever since, leaving Thiago Motta without his most trusted full-back for Serie A the contests against Empoli and Como, as well as the final Champions League group-stage fixture against Benfica.

With Juventus set to negotiate a string of decisive fixtures in the coming days, the technical staff will be desperate to have the Genoa youth product back on the field.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Cambiaso is unlikely to be available in time for Tuesday’s Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven.

The Bianconeri will host the Dutch champions in the first leg of the play-off round at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, before returning the visit next week.

Therefore, Motta will have to do with the same options he had at his disposal in recent weeks. He has been fielding Timothy Weah as an emergency right-back while switching Nicolo Savona to the left flank.

Nevertheless, Cambiaso is still targeting a return against Inter in Sunday’s Derby d’Italia. He will be hoping to receive the green light from the medical staff, but this will hinge on how he performs on the training pitch throughout the week.

If the Italy international succeeds in this mission, he will also be available for the decisive second leg against PSV next Wednesday.

This season, Cambiaso has thus far contributed with two goals and as many assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.