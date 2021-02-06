Will Dybala be available for the Inter clash?

Paulo Dybala is unfortunately having an underwhelming season based on his high standards.

Plagued with recurring physical problems, the Argentine has so far failed to produce good performances on consistent basis.

Just when La Joya was apparently rediscovering his form, he was hit with yet another injury during the 3-1 win over Sassuolo last month.

Nonetheless, some good news could be in store for the Bianconeri fans, as their beloved star might be set to complete his return to the pitch sooner rather than later.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoMercatoWeb), Dybala is targeting a return against Inter on Tuesday.

The old Lady earned a vital advantage after a 2-1 away victory at their rival’s turf, but the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi final will be the decisive encounter to seal the qualification for the final of the tournament.

Therefore, the former Palermo star will be hoping to be present alongside his teammates when they welcome the Nerazzurri at the Allianz stadium.

The source adds that Dybala has been training separately on Friday and Saturday, but will resume training with the group by Sunday.

The report believes that the Argentine definitely won’t be risked from the start on Tuesday, but he is hoping to be on the bench, and perhaps contributing to the team’s cause with a second half appearance.

Even if the striker fails to be fully fit by Tuesday, his return to the pitch will be vital for the Bianconeri during this particularly packed month.

Juventus will take one Napoli next weekend, before resuming their Champions League campaign with a trip to Porto.