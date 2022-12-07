Will Beppe Marotta make a surprise return to Juventus?

Giuseppe “Beppe” Marotta was one of Juventus’ best directors having worked hard to deliver success at the club between 2010 and 2018 before he left to join Inter Milan.

He helped the Milanese side to win the league title and end Juventus’ dominance of the Italian game, with the Bianconeri still struggling to reach the top of Italian football.

After Andrea Agnelli resigned as the club’s president, there is renewed calls for Marotta to return to the club and continue the work he did before now.

He remains one of the finest Italian football executives and the Bianconeri will benefit from bringing him back in a new leadership structure.

A report on Football Italia reveals Juventus is tempted to bring the 65-year-old back to the club as they assemble a new management team.

They have not contacted him yet and his deal at Inter Milan expires in 2025, but the Bianconeri are dreaming and could make a move for him.

Juve FC Says

Marotta oversaw a successful period at the club and has also done very well at Inter Milan, which confirms he is one of the best executives in the country.

However, it might be hard to take him away from Inter because they know how valuable he is and he might also not want to break his agreement with them.