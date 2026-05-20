Juventus have been working on a move for Bernardo Silva in recent weeks after the Portuguese midfielder announced that he would leave Manchester City at the end of the current season following a highly successful spell in England.

Silva has spent a decade at City and remains one of the club’s most influential players, but he has now decided to seek a new challenge after helping the team achieve further domestic success during the campaign.

This season, the midfielder once again played an important role as Manchester City won the League Cup and the FA Cup, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most reliable and technically gifted midfielders in European football.

Juventus interested in experienced midfielder

Reports had initially suggested that Silva could return to Portugal and rejoin Benfica, but the midfielder is not currently prepared to take that step and still believes he can compete at the highest level in European football.

Juventus have identified him as a player capable of adding experience, creativity and leadership to their midfield as they continue planning improvements to the squad ahead of next season.

The Bianconeri remain interested despite uncertainty surrounding their qualification for the Champions League, which could affect their ability to attract some high-profile players during the summer transfer window.

Confidence over potential transfer

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Michele De Blasis believes Juventus still have a realistic chance of convincing Silva to join the club even if they fail to secure Champions League football for next season.

He said: “It’s the question of questions these days: can Bernardo Silva join Juventus even without the Champions League? The answer is yes. There’s still this hope among the Bianconeri who feel they’ve done everything possible, even without the Champions League.”

Juventus continue to monitor the situation closely and remain hopeful that Silva’s desire for a fresh challenge could still lead him towards Turin despite competition from other clubs and uncertainty surrounding European qualification.