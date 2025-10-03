Gleison Bremer and Khephren Thuram were absent when Juventus travelled to Spain to face Villarreal in the Champions League during midweek. Both players had sustained minor injuries in the previous match against Atalanta, prompting Igor Tudor to take a cautious approach and leave them behind rather than risk aggravating their conditions.

Tudor has made clear his preference for selecting only those who are fully fit, prioritising player welfare and long-term availability. This decision, while sensible, has raised questions among supporters who are eager to know whether the two players will feature in the forthcoming fixture against AC Milan.

A Crucial Fixture on the Horizon

Juventus have an opportunity to secure a vital result when they meet Milan, direct rivals in the league standings. The contest carries added importance as both clubs aim to establish themselves as consistent contenders for the title this season. The return of key personnel could prove decisive in determining the outcome of the match.

Bremer has been central to Juventus’s defensive solidity since his arrival, and his presence at the back will be critical in containing Milan’s attacking threats. According to Il Bianconero, he is expected to be back in the squad for the weekend encounter. His composure, aerial ability and defensive awareness have made him an indispensable figure, and his return would provide reassurance to both the manager and the supporters.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Positive Signs for Thuram

Thuram’s recovery has also progressed well, with confirmation of his inclusion in the latest France squad for the October international window serving as evidence of his improving fitness. His ability to control the midfield, contribute defensively and transition quickly into attack has made him one of the most promising performers for Juventus this season. The expectation is that he will be fit to start against AC Milan, offering the team balance and stability in the centre of the pitch.

Both Bremer and Thuram have been standout figures for Juventus since the beginning of the campaign, and their anticipated return provides optimism. Their presence could significantly enhance the team’s performance as Juventus prepares for what is likely to be one of its most challenging matches of the season.