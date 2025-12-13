Gleison Bremer has yet to feature for Juventus under Luciano Spalletti, although he has been close to a return in the club’s last two matches. The defender endured an almost year-long absence last season and then suffered another injury during the current campaign, prompting Juventus to adopt a cautious approach with his recovery. The club are determined not to rush him back, given his importance to the team.

Bremer is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and remains a central figure in Juventus’ long-term plans. The Bianconeri have worked hard to retain him despite strong interest from several clubs, underlining how highly they value his presence. His absence has been felt, particularly in defensive structure and overall balance, and his return is seen as a major boost.

Tactical Impact of Bremer’s Return

Spalletti would ideally like to operate with a back four, but Bremer’s unavailability has forced him to persist with a back three for an extended period. Without the Brazilian’s leadership and reliability at the heart of defence, the manager has been unable to fully implement his preferred system. Bremer’s return would offer Spalletti greater tactical flexibility and allow Juventus to transition back to a shape that better suits his philosophy.

As Bremer edges closer to full fitness, each Juventus fixture has been viewed as a potential opportunity for his comeback. His progress has been monitored carefully, with the coaching staff eager to reintegrate him while ensuring there is no unnecessary risk of a setback.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Bologna Match Could Mark Comeback

The defender now appears set to make his return against Bologna this weekend. According to Calciomercato, Bremer is fit again, and there is a strong likelihood that Spalletti will select him to lead the Juventus defence in what is expected to be a crucial match. The report suggests confidence within the club that he is ready to start and make an immediate impact.

The Bologna fixture is one Juventus cannot afford to lose as they seek to build momentum. Bremer’s presence would significantly strengthen the back line and reduce the chances of conceding. His return could prove decisive, not only for this match but also for Juventus’ ambitions over the remainder of the season, as they look to stabilise results and push forward with renewed confidence.