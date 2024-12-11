Andrea Cambiaso participated fully in Juventus’ training session yesterday as the team continued preparations for their critical Champions League match against Manchester City. The defender sustained an injury over the weekend while blocking a shot in the game against Bologna, which kept him out of training for at least a day. However, his return to the group session has raised hopes about his potential availability for the clash against the Premier League champions.

The Bianconeri face a challenging task in taking on City, and they will need their best players fit and ready to compete. Despite Manchester City’s recent dip in form, Juventus knows they cannot afford to be complacent if they hope to capitalise and secure a vital victory. Cambiaso’s presence would undoubtedly boost the team, and he will be eager to prove himself against a top-tier opponent.

However, according to a report from Il Bianconero, his participation remains uncertain. The report highlights that Thiago Motta might exclude him from the squad if there are lingering doubts about his fitness. Cambiaso’s ankle, which has reportedly been an issue even before the Bologna game, continues to cause him discomfort. Juventus is unwilling to take unnecessary risks with his health, especially in such a crucial but demanding fixture.

As one of Juventus’ most important players, Cambiaso’s contributions could make a significant difference in the game against City. Yet, the club seems prepared to prioritise his long-term fitness over the short-term gains of having him available. If he is not fully fit, it is unlikely Juventus will push him to play, even in such a high-stakes match. While his absence would be a blow, the team must focus on fielding players who are fully ready to meet the challenge posed by City.