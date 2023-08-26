Juventus reportedly proposed a deal to Chelsea involving Dusan Vlahovic, suggesting that the Blues pay €40 million plus Romelu Lukaku in exchange for the Serbian striker. However, Chelsea rejected this offer from Juventus.

Chelsea did not view Vlahovic as a player worthy of the stated value and believed in the abilities of their existing striker options. Despite this confidence, Nicolas Jackson, their current striker, has not yet found the net, and the team is currently grappling with offensive struggles.

In light of these challenges, Chelsea appears to be in pursuit of a new striker to bolster their squad. A report from Calciomercato indicates that Chelsea’s interest in Vlahovic is still alive. The report suggests that the possibility of the Blues pursuing Vlahovic is not off the table, and Juventus has maintained their offer for Chelsea to contemplate.

Given their ongoing scoring difficulties, Chelsea could turn their attention to Vlahovic, potentially envisioning him as a solution to their goal-scoring concerns. In this scenario, Lukaku could conceivably move in the opposite direction, making Vlahovic the focal point of Chelsea’s attack.

Juve FC Says

It has taken a while to make Chelsea realise they need a new striker and we should insist on getting a significant sum before selling Vlahovic.

The Blues now know that they need a striker and we have an advantage because Vlahovic has had a good summer and could be a hit on their books.