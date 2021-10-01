Will Chelsea victory convince Max Allegri to reassess player roles and the formation? (Opinion)

Juventus masterminded a 1-0 victory over the defender Champions League champions Chelsea in midweek, and I believe Max Allegri may have to reassess some of his thinking.

The Old Lady have been lining up in a 4-3-3 formation since the season began, with Juan Cuadrado being switched between both the right-wing and right-back positions, but in midweek he appeared to be be playing on the right of a four-man midfield, while Federico Chiesa got his first taste of playing as the centre-forward.

The setup in midweek saw us keep our second clean sheet in consecutive Champions League outings this term, but we have conceded in each Serie A outing March 2.

I believe the manager will look to use the impressive CL win to revert to something closer to a 4-4-2 formation, with Cuadrado to play ahead of Danilo who gives more protection down the flank, as well as by allowing Chiesa to play closer to the middle as opposed to being played out wide.

Our defensive frailty has cost us too many points already this season, conceding 10 goals in only six league outings, but we limited the Blues to just one shot on target, one that was taken on in desperation and certainly not considered a clear-cut opportunity.

Do you agree that Chiesa should be utilised through the middle more? Are we due a formation change to shore up our defence?

Patrick