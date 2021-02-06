Will Chiesa pass the tactical test against Roma? (Opinion)

Federico Chiesa is enjoying a positive start to his Juventus adventure.

After completing a deadline move to Turin in the summer, many observers questioned whether the former Fiorentina winger will be able to cement himself a starting berth at a team which already possesses numerous established attacking stars.

Nonetheless, his new manager Andrea Pirlo obviously regarded him with high steam, as he immediately inserted him in his lineups.

And despite receiving some criticism for his first few performances, the Italian tactician stick by his young compatriot, who quickly proved his doubters wrong.

In his 23 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 17 starts, Chiesa has so far contributed with 7 goals and 6 assists, which are some impressive stats for a winger.

It should also be mentioned that the 23-year-old has been deployed either on the right or on the left, based on the identity of his teammates on the pitch, which renders him an incredibly helpful tool within Pirlo’s versatile formations.

However, the young Italian still has to pass a certain tactical test, and the clash against Roma could prove as an opportunity for him to do so.

Chisea’s most impressive outing came against Milan, where he combined his pace, dribbling skills and finishing touch to complete a spectacular brace against the league leaders.

During that match, Pirlo was able to successfully stretch out the Rossoneri defenses, and with his overload/underload tactic, managed to put the winger one on one against Theo Hernandez.

Being a brilliant dribbler, Chiesa can be a menace for the opposing full-backs, especially those aren’t renowned to be defensively apt.

Last weekend, the new Bianconeri player also managed to punish Sampdoria’s right-back Bartosz Bereszyński with his quick run for the opening goal.

Nonetheless, we are yet to see Chiesa enjoying a similar success against a side that plays with three at the back.

Although the whole team had a particularly awful match match against Inter in the league, but the Italy International was nowhere near breaking though Antonio Conte’s defensive lines.

Against a back-three, even when a hybrid winger manages to sneak behind the wingback, he usually finds himself facing one of the three center backs.

Therefore, against Roma, Federico will be taking on the Giallorossi’s right wingback Rick Karsdorp, who will most likely be supported by Giancluca Mancini.

How Chiesa performs in this tough test will offer us more answers about his general abilities.

Is he a mere winger who bullies the attacking full-back with his speed and tricks, or is he an elusive type of player who has the ability to destroy an entire backline?