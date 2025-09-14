Francisco Conceicao was a noticeable absentee from Juventus’ victory over Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia. The attacker, who had returned early from international duty with Portugal due to injury, was considered a possibility to feature until the morning of the match. However, on the day of the game, Igor Tudor decided to exclude him from the squad.

The forward will now concentrate on regaining full fitness, with his focus set on making a return as soon as possible. Juventus’ next challenge comes in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, a crucial fixture in their early-season campaign.

Conceicao’s Importance to Juventus

Juventus have begun the season strongly, recording three wins from three matches, and their momentum continued with a victory over Inter. They also enjoyed success against Borussia Dortmund during pre-season, but the upcoming European clash represents a far greater test of their credentials.

Igor Tudor has built significant attacking depth within the squad, yet Conceicao remains one of the players who has quickly adapted to his tactical approach since arriving at the club. His creativity and energy in the final third have become valuable assets, and the manager would prefer to have him available for such a pivotal contest.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus will assess his recovery carefully in the coming days before making a final decision regarding his involvement against the German side. Tudor is determined not to take unnecessary risks and is expected to prioritise the player’s long-term availability over short-term gain.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead to the Champions League

While Juventus’ perfect domestic start has been encouraging, the Champions League demands a higher level of performance. Matches against strong European opponents such as Borussia Dortmund will test the resilience and depth of the squad, making full availability of key players highly desirable.

Conceicao’s return would undoubtedly strengthen Juventus’ attacking options, but the coaching staff appear intent on ensuring he recovers fully before stepping back onto the pitch. Supporters will hope for positive news in the coming days, yet the emphasis remains on protecting the player’s fitness to safeguard his contribution across the season.