Will Conte accept an offer to return to Juventus?

Ex-Torino director Gianluca Petrachi has discussed the possibility of Antonio Conte returning to Juventus amidst rumours the Bianconeri want him back.

Conte is one of the most successful Italian managers in the world now and currently manages Tottenham in the Premier League.

However, his contract runs out at the end of this season and he has been reluctant to extend his deal with the Premier League side so far.

This has encouraged Juventus to add him to their list of managers who could replace Max Allegri, but will he accept a return to the club?

Petrachi tells Football Italia:

“He knows the environment, and his winning culture and mentality have always made him emerge.

“However, Conte would think ten times before making such a choice [returning to Juventus]. He is a pragmatic person, and he’d consider the options given by the club, also economically.

“Antonio is a modern coach, he is not part of the past and he proved that last season. He made Inter win after many years, also with important transfer activity.”

Juve FC Says

Conte has managed Juve before and knows many of the club’s officials, which should make it easy for him to return.

However, the former player has hardly settled at a club and is likely to demand too much from Juve to become their next boss.

Allegri is doing well at the moment and is likely to remain the club’s manager for the foreseeable future.