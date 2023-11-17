Juventus is facing concerns over the fitness of several players in the lead-up to their crucial derby against Inter Milan next weekend.

Positioned closely behind Inter on the league table, Juventus has a chance to secure the top spot with a victory in this highly anticipated match. However, the outcome is pivotal, as a loss could see Inter open a significant points gap.

Among the injured players, the Bianconeri are particularly eager to recover key contributors such as Danilo and Manuel Locatelli. While fans are hopeful for their return, there are uncertainties about their fitness for the upcoming fixture.

The likelihood of Danilo featuring in the match seems more uncertain, as a report on Il Bianconero suggests that it is not guaranteed he will be back in action after the break. The report indicates that Juventus will prioritise his complete recovery and may refrain from fielding him if he is not deemed 100% fit for the match.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is our captain for a reason and we will need his influence in a tough game like this fixture.

However, he should only play the game if fit enough to feature in the fixture.