One of the notable absences from Juventus’ lineup in their opening league match against Como was Danilo.

As the team’s captain and one of the most experienced players in the squad, Danilo was expected to play a significant role under Thiago Motta. Therefore, it was a surprise when Motta opted to start Federico Gatti over the Brazilian, even handing Gatti the captain’s armband for the match.

Afterwards, Motta made it clear that his team selections are based purely on merit. This decision suggests that Danilo didn’t do enough in training to earn a starting spot, leaving him uncertain about his place in the lineup moving forward.

With Juve’s next match against Verona approaching, Danilo will be eager to reclaim his position. Could there be an opportunity for him?

Timothy Weah’s recent injury is expected to force Motta to reshuffle his starting XI, and a report from Il Bianconero suggests this could create an opening for Danilo. The Brazilian has put in extra work in training since being left out, and he now looks set to be given a chance to prove himself.

Juve FC Says

Picking players based on merit will make our stars humble and work hard in training and matches.