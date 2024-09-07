Although Danilo has not started games for Juventus this season, he remains a regular for the Brazil national team and even captains them.

At 33, many players retire from international football to focus on their club careers, but Danilo has shown no signs of considering stepping away from the Brazil squad. He continues to enjoy his time with the national team.

After Brazil’s early elimination from Copa America, some sections of the Brazilian media suggested that Danilo should step aside to make room for a new generation of players to help rejuvenate the team.

However, Danilo has continued to make himself available for selection, and following Brazil’s recent match, he was again asked if he would consider international retirement, as some fans had previously urged him to do.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Playing for the national team is a source of great pride, I’ve been here for 13 years.

“It was a moment of sadness and disappointment for all of us. I’m firm and strong. I feel good physically and mentally. As long as I am like this and they want me to stay here, I will defend it tooth and nail”.

Juve FC Says

If Danilo leaves international football, it could prolong his playing career, and he truly should consider doing so.