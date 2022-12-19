Will Di Maria and Paredes lose their hunger to win after their World Cup success?

Juventus now has two new World Cup winners in their squad after Argentina defeated France in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final last night.

Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes will return to the club as World Cup winners. But will it make them lose the hunger to want to achieve new things?

Commentator Fabio Caressa suggests so and insists the duo will now struggle to deliver for the club because they have won the ultimate trophy.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“When you have won the World Cup, from the experience and story of those who have won, you struggle to recalibrate on normal games. Those who win struggle a little. My impression is this”

Juve FC Says

The World Cup is the ultimate trophy for most footballers, and understandably, some lose motivation after they have won it.

Di Maria is already at the end of his career and has won every trophy he could have lifted. Therefore, it will be understandable if he no longer has the motivation to fight for new medals.

However, Paredes is just in the middle of his career and hasn’t been in great form since he moved to Juve, so he should remain hungry to impress us.