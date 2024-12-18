Douglas Luiz missed Juventus’ most recent match as the club placed him on a personalized training program, aiming to optimise his performance and help him regain form. Since his summer arrival at the Allianz Stadium, the Brazilian midfielder has struggled to deliver the level of impact expected of him.

Luiz joined Juventus with a stellar reputation, having been one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League. His performances were instrumental in helping Aston Villa secure Champions League qualification last season, and his signing was met with great enthusiasm by the Juventus faithful. Seen as a crucial part of Thiago Motta’s plan to revamp the midfield, Luiz was one of the marquee additions the club made to support their new manager. However, his displays thus far have failed to meet the high expectations placed upon him.

According to Il Bianconero, Luiz’s availability for Juventus’ next match against Monza remains uncertain. While the midfielder is progressing under a personalised program, his inclusion in the squad will depend on whether Thiago Motta deems him ready and capable of contributing effectively. The manager is reportedly taking a cautious approach, prioritising Luiz’s long-term impact over rushing him back into action.

For Luiz, the path forward is clear: he must work hard to regain his form and prove his worth to the team. Juventus needs him to rediscover the qualities that made him a standout player in England—his vision, composure, and ability to control the tempo of a match. With the Bianconeri striving to build consistency this season, a return to form for Luiz could be pivotal to their success.

Fans, who were thrilled by his signing just months ago, will hope the Brazilian can turn things around and become the midfield force Juventus envisioned when they brought him to Turin.