Juventus has publicly stated that Dusan Vlahovic is a key part of their plans. However, behind the scenes, the club has secured an agreement with Chelsea to replace the Serbian striker with Romelu Lukaku. This decision came after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly showed interest in Vlahovic, potentially leading to his departure from Turin.

In addition to PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been linked with an interest in acquiring Vlahovic’s signature during this transfer window. The attention from these top clubs has increased the number of potential suitors for the former Fiorentina player, which could improve Juventus’ chances of selling him.

However, despite the interest from several clubs, a recent report from Tuttomercatoweb reveals that none of Vlahovic’s top suitors have made serious offers for his transfer. As a result, Juventus may find themselves waiting for a substantial bid to arrive. Without any significant offers on the table, the Bianconeri could be stuck with the striker for another season.

The situation remains uncertain, and Juventus will have to navigate the transfer market carefully, hoping for a suitable offer to materialise if they intend to part ways with Vlahovic. Otherwise, they might have to continue counting on him as part of their squad for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a top striker and it is sad that he does not suit the style of play Max Allegri wants to use in Turin.

The manager has been given the nod to stay, so we need to offload the Serbian striker as soon as possible. Lukaku has more experience and will likely do better on our books.