Will Dybala and Morata be available for Roma clash?

When Juventus hosted Sampdoria on September 26, the fans were glad to see the team earning three points – albeit in the hard way. Nonetheless, they were left with a bittersweet feeling, as two of their stars left the pitch injured.

Paulo Dybala exited the pitch in tears at the 20th minute after scoring the match’s first goal, while Alvaro Morata asked for a substitution in the second half.

Both strikers are expected to focus on their healing process during the international break, hoping to return to action as soon as possible.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Dybala could be in line to make a swift return to the pitch during the Bianconeri’s first match after the international break.

The Old Lady will host Roma at the Allianz Stadium on October 17, and the Argentine could be amongst Max Allegri’s ranks, although he’s unlikely to feature as a starter.

La Joya could make a late substitute appearance as he’ll try to regain full fitness ahead of Juve’s Champions League encounter against Zenit and the big Giuseppe Meazza clash against Inter on October 24.

On the other hand, Morata is unlikely to be available for the Roma fixture, as his recovery from a low-grade muscle injury in the hamstring could take additional days. However, he could try his best to get some minutes against Zenit and Inter in the following week.

The two men are close friends outside the pitch, and the report mentions how they spent the evening together with their respective partners following Juve’s derby win over Torino last Saturday