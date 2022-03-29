Will Dybala be decisive on his final Derby d’ Italia for Juventus?

This Sunday, Juventus and Inter will battle it out for the third time this season. But unlike the previous two meetings, this one will take place at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri will be eager to win in order to overtake their arch rivals in the league standings (at least temporary), and they will be relyng on Paulo Dybala to make the difference yet again.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, La Joya has been a decisive figure in his last three outings in the Derby d’Italia, scoring goals on all three occasions.

The latest was earlier this season, when he converted a late penalty kick at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium to snatch a point for Max Allegri’s men.

Last season, injuries prevent him from taking part in the fiery encounters between the two sides. However, he scored on both fixtures during the 2019/20 campaign, securing wins that turned out to be decisive for his team, as Maurizio Sarri’s men lifted the Scudetto title at Inter’s expense by the end of the season.

Therefore, the source wonders if Dybala will be able to prove his worth yet again on his final outing for Juventus in the Derby d’Italia.

But here’s the scray part for the Bianconeri: Although this would be his last appearance for the club in the Derby, he could well take part in it next season if he joins the Old Lady’s hated rivals.

Thus, the report explains how the striker could well be facing his future on Sunday.