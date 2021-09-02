Will Dybala become Juve’s highest earner? The latest on the new contract

Following a disappointing season marred by injuries and inconsistent performances, Paulo Dybala’s life is back to normal. The striker is once again a regular starter, and has been wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of Giorgio Chiellini.

Moreover, La Joya is once again called up for national team duties, and he’ll be hoping to start the next World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

However, one final issue remains, and that is the Argentine’s expiring contract. Juventus have already made some progress in the negotiations with the player’s agent – Jorge Antun – throughout the past month, but the parties are yet to sign a renewal.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker’s agent should meet the club’s directors once more between the end of the current week and the beginning of the next one.

Whilst the offer on the table has been a wage of 7 million euros plus 2 millions as bonuses, Dybala is holding out for double figures, that should make him the highest earner in Turin.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s astronomical salary off the wage-bill, Matthijs de Ligt suddenly became the owner of the highest salary within the club at 8 millions per season plus four on bonuses. Therefore, the former Palermo star could be holding out for similar figures.

On another note, Dybala wants his long-term marriage with the Bianconeri to be sealed with a contract lasting until 2026, but the management is thus far offering a deal that runs until 2025.

Let’s hope that these knots can be resolved soon enough so we can witness the white smoke rising from the club’s headquarters.