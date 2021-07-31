Club News

Will Dybala’s new Juventus contract include a release clause?

July 31, 2021 - 9:00 pm

After the arrival of the player’s agent to Italy, Juventus are set to open up the negotiations regarding Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal.

Jorge Antun is currently spending his quarantine period following his trip to the peninsula, but he should be free to meet the club’s directors starting the 4th of August.

After failing to agree terms last season, things seem to be much more optimistic this summer, with both parties hoping to find an agreement. La Joya’s contract expires next summer, but he apparently wishes to remain in Turin for years to come.

According to ilBianconero, the management is still proposing a contract worth 10 million euros per season as net wages, but the player’s entourage could ask for a figure closer to 12 millions.

Amidst the current financial difficulties, the Bianconeri are unlikely to raise their proposal any further, but they can work their way around this obstacle.

The report believes that Dybala’s agent will agree on the proposed figure, if a release clause is added to the new contract.

The buyout clause would be between 40 and 50 millions, meaning that the Argentine would be able to free himself from his contract with Juventus if the club receives an offer that matches the clause’s value.

Whilst the last scenario is far from ideal, it remains to be seen whether the club would give their consent to such demand.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video – Happy birthday , Antonio – Relive Conte’s last title celebration with Juventus

July 31, 2021
ronaldo

Opinion: Ranking Ronaldo’s first three seasons at Juventus

July 31, 2021

From Spain: Juventus interested in major Real Madrid star

July 31, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.